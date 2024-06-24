PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Kontron’s VX370H 3U VPX plug-in-card

Military Embedded Systems

June 24, 2024

This week’s product, the Kontron VX370H 3U VPX plug-in-card, is aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard profile specifications. It is ideal for boosting the compute and data-transmission performance of mission systems used in defense and avionics applications as well as for high-density computing platforms required for modern applications such as C5ISR (command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance).

Designed for harsh environments, the VX307H solves the challenging space and power constraints of high-performance blade computers targeting a minimum number of boards. 

Intel advantage

Based on powerful energy-efficient Intel Xeon D-2700 processors series with availability in 12, 16- and 20-core versions, the VX370H is as much as 2.97 times faster than the previous product generation and easily adapted to size, weight, and power-cost (SWaP-C) blade applications.

Features such as the latest VITA 48.8 air-flow-through (AFT) cooling technology and specialized built-in instructions for artificial intelligence (VNNI) and signal processing (AVX512) also ensure the impressive processing power is fully maximized.

Key Features

  • CPU
    • Intel Xeon D-2775TE 16 cores (25M Cache, up to 3.10 GHz) 100W TDP
    • Intel Xeon D-2896TER 20 cores (30M Cache, up to 3.20 GHz) 110W TDP
  • 100G integrated Ethernet connectivity
  • Up to 20 cores with AVX-512 vector engine
  • Up to x16 PCIe Gen4 to avoid expansion plane bottlenecks
  • Main memory: Up to 64 GB dual-channel DDR4 SDRAM running at 2400 MT/s, with ECC, soldered
  • Security enforced by Hardware Root of Trust

For more information, visit the VX370H product page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

