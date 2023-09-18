Safety data package and DTR screened versions of Core i7 processor provided by CoreAVI

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy CoreAVI TAMPA, Florida. Core Avionics & Industrial Inc., commonly known as CoreAVI, recently announced the release of Dynamic Temperature Range (DTR) screened versions of the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, aiming to serve military, aerospace, and other high-reliability markets, the company announced in a statement. The company will offer these processors with thermal throttling disabled to ensure consistent, deterministic behavior, the statement reads.

In addition, CoreAVI is providing a DO-254 safety certification data package, also known as the Intel Airworthiness Evidence Package (Intel AEP). This package supports safety certification for the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. The company is also offering a comprehensive software portfolio that is compatible with RTCA DO-178C DAL A certification standards, the statement says.

The company says the software suite provided by CoreAVI is built to work with the 11th Gen Intel Core hardware and includes specialized libraries and drivers for graphics and compute tasks.