Military Embedded Systems

Safety data package and DTR screened versions of Core i7 processor provided by CoreAVI

News

September 18, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy CoreAVI

TAMPA, Florida. Core Avionics & Industrial Inc., commonly known as CoreAVI, recently announced the release of Dynamic Temperature Range (DTR) screened versions of the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, aiming to serve military, aerospace, and other high-reliability markets, the company announced in a statement. The company will offer these processors with thermal throttling disabled to ensure consistent, deterministic behavior, the statement reads.

In addition, CoreAVI is providing a DO-254 safety certification data package, also known as the Intel Airworthiness Evidence Package (Intel AEP). This package supports safety certification for the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. The company is also offering a comprehensive software portfolio that is compatible with RTCA DO-178C DAL A certification standards, the statement says.

The company says the software suite provided by CoreAVI is built to work with the 11th Gen Intel Core hardware and includes specialized libraries and drivers for graphics and compute tasks.

Featured Companies

Core Avionics & Industrial, Inc. (COREAVI)

400 N. Tampa St.
Tampa, FL 33602
Website
[email protected]
1.416.628.1952
Categories
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
A.I. - Big Data
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms