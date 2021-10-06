SOSA aligned graphics card for AI applications released by EIZO

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

EIZO photo. ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. EIZO Rugged Solutions Inc., provider of ruggedized graphics and video products, has introduced the Condor GR5S-RTX5000 – a rugged OpenVPX 3U form factor graphics and general-purpose graphics processing unit (GPGPU) card that hosts the discrete NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 GPU (TU104) and is aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) technical standard.

Powered by NVIDIA Turing architecture, the company claims the Condor GR5S-RTX5000 is designed to deliver GPGPU processing with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for rapid detection and response to threats.

Officials say the new board is designed for latency-sensitive applications supporting intelligence, surveillance, and reconaissance (ISR), degraded visual environments (DVE), digital signal processing (DSP), electronic warfare (EW), signals intelligence (SIGINT), and data science projects.

This product is designed to meet strict data integrity requirements for mission-critical applications with computing accuracy and reliability, is MIL-STD-810 compliant, and is engineered to meet military and aerospace specifications for temperature, shock, vibration, and power.