Speed Development, Lower Cost. Reduce risk with open standards.

8257ALearning a new standard can take time to understand and implement. The 8257A enables engineers to immediately start development in an easy-to-use, proven SOSA aligned single-slot desktop environment. It is specifically designed to accommodate Mercury’s Quartz® Model 5550 or 5553, eight-channel A/D and D/A converter 3U OpenVPX modules based on the Xilinx® Zynq® UltraScale+ RF system-on-chip (RFSoC), both aligned with the recently released Technical Standard for SOSA Reference Architecture 1.0. Prototyping in this environment helps determine system requirements and supports creation of IP and software that can ultimately be used in the deployed SOSA aligned system.

Mercury Systems

One Park Way
Upper Saddle River, New Jersey 07458
Website
[email protected]
