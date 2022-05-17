System Solutions Targeted for EW and ISR Deployment

Eletter Product



Assured Performance at the Tactical Edge





LCR’s AOC3U-100 and 200 Series integrated SFF systems and chassis for 3U VPX are robust solutions for sensor applications where high speed RF and optical processing payload modules are deployed in EW / ISR operations and radar applications.



Intended for SWaP constrained installations in airborne and ground vehicles, both systems address the need for deploying high speed RF signal processing capability at the tactical edge in a range of applications supporting the increasingly critical nature of today’s new electronic warfare reality.



The 100 and 200 are designed for 3U VPX and SOSA aligned payload cards supporting high speed connectivity with GbE, 10GbE, RF and optical interfaces and each allows I/O panel customization for individual application requirements.



The chassis are ideally suited for software defined radio / RF tuner content as well as new RFSoC board designs. The single slot 100 series features a single payload slot backplane and custom power supply. The dual slot 200 features a 2 payload slot backplane for added edge compute capability in addition to the tuner card and is powered by a single VITA 62 3U VPX power supply.



The precision engineered chassis are based on LCR field proven designs that ensure optimal operation in extreme rugged environments where thermal challenges, shock, vibration and high levels of ingress protection are of paramount concern.

Chassis highlights include:

Industry leading payload module integration for your application

Custom I/O complement with options for high-speed copper, optical or RF signals

Custom backplanes ensure high signal integrity for VPX and SOSA aligned modules

Our experienced and engaging staff can provide payload integration that enables out of the box installation and testing of your application specific hardware and software.

LCR offers:

Complete development to deployment products and services

Proven designs for VPX and SOSA-aligned board payloads

Streamlined systems development efforts

LCR Embedded Systems - Serving critical defense programs for over 35 years

