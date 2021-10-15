Military Embedded Systems

VadaTech Announces a FMC+ with Quad ADC 12-bit @ 1.6 GSPS

Press Release

October 15, 2021

Henderson, NV – October 14, 2021 – VadaTech, a leading manufacturer of integrated systems, embedded boards, enabling software and application-ready platforms, announces the FMC254.

The FMC254 is an FPGA Mezzanine Card (FMC+) per VITA 57.4 specification. The unit has four TI ADC12SJ1600, each providing 12-bit resolution at 1.6 GSPS. This ADC is ideal for light detection and ranging (LiDAR) systems. The full-power input bandwidth also enables direct RF sampling of L-band and S-band. The FMC254 provides four individual ADCs, which allows interleaving among the four channels. This can be accomplished by skewing the sampling clock across the four ADC.

The board’s four Analog inputs, clock and trigger interfaces are routed via SSMC connectors. The internal clock frequency is programmable and the clock is capable of locking to an external reference.

About VadaTech
VadaTech provides innovative embedded computing solutions from board-level products, chassis-level platforms, to configurable application-ready systems. With a focus on AdvancedTCA, MicroTCA, VPX and PCIe solutions, the company offers unmatched product selection and expertise. A unique combination of electrical, mechanical, software, and system-level expertise, enables VadaTech to provide customized commercial or rugged computing solutions to meet the most complex customer requirements. VadaTech also offers specialized product solutions for VME, CompactPCI, and other architectures. A member of PICMG and VITA, VadaTech has headquarters, design and manufacturing facilities in Henderson, NV with design, support and sales offices in Europe and Asia Pacific.

