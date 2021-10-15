VadaTech Announces a FMC+ with Quad ADC 12-bit @ 1.6 GSPS

Press Release

Henderson, NV – October 14, 2021 – VadaTech, a leading manufacturer of integrated systems, embedded boards, enabling software and application-ready platforms, announces the FMC254.

The FMC254 is an FPGA Mezzanine Card (FMC+) per VITA 57.4 specification. The unit has four TI ADC12SJ1600, each providing 12-bit resolution at 1.6 GSPS. This ADC is ideal for light detection and ranging (LiDAR) systems. The full-power input bandwidth also enables direct RF sampling of L-band and S-band. The FMC254 provides four individual ADCs, which allows interleaving among the four channels. This can be accomplished by skewing the sampling clock across the four ADC.

The board’s four Analog inputs, clock and trigger interfaces are routed via SSMC connectors. The internal clock frequency is programmable and the clock is capable of locking to an external reference.

