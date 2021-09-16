Visit our Interactive Virtual booth at the 2021 GlobalFoundries Technology Summit (GTS) Virtual Conference beginning Sept. 15, 2021

Tempe, AZ— Alphacore Inc., an industry leader in proven high-performance analog, mixed signal, and radio frequency (RF) designs, will present its validated best-in-class data conversion IP that has attained the highest speed at lowest power per bit metrics in the industry.

Alphacore will showcase these data conversion and other products developed to utilize next generation features offered by the GlobalFoundries (GF) 22FDX™ platform (built on 22nm fully-depleted silicon-on-insulator [FD-SOI] process technology). Alphacore’s IP solutions drive next-generation ultra-high speed, ultra-low power (and frequently radiation-tolerant) integrated circuit (IC) technology, enabling advanced GF22FDX customer applications such as 5G Communications, Digital Beam Forming, Automotive Radar and Lidar, Aerospace and Defense, and more.

“This is an exciting virtual venue that showcases our proven qualifications to excel in this GF technology node,” stated Ken Potts, Alphacore’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our available data conversion IP blocks offer quicker time-to-market integrated solutions for GF customers, with minimal cost and risk through rapid prototyping for product verification, IP validation and device characterization through GF multi-project wafer (MPW) services. By strict adherence to GF’s rigorous FDX Network IP development process, we ensure that our mutual customers create the highest performing systems with maximum reliability.”

About GlobalFoundries Technology Summit [https://bit.ly/3zfYA93]

Enter a virtual lounge, schedule a breakout room and visit the partner pavilion. There are lots of ways to network, explore partnership opportunities and collaborate on your next IC design project.

The GF Technology Summit offers an opportunity to discuss with peers and industry experts the challenges and opportunities in semiconductor design and manufacturing, learn about new technologies and solutions, and discover new ways to collaborate, partner and invest so that together we can deliver more innovation, more capabilities, more intuitive interaction, more intelligence, and more feature-rich solutions. Especially valuable will be expert insight about the latest innovations in smart mobile devices, automotive, personal computing, communications infrastructure and datacenter, home and industrial IoT and more.

GF is one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers and the only one with a truly global footprint. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets.

About Alphacore

Alphacore Inc., founded in 2012, is known for its innovations in rigorous data conversion microelectronics. Located in the heart of the “Silicon Desert” of Arizona’s technology center, our validated high-speed, low power data conversion IP products available on latest technology nodes optimize time-to-market for the most demanding commercial or radiation-tolerant specifications.

Our engineering and leadership team combines long histories of delivering innovative data converter, RF, analog and mixed signal products, and complete imaging systems for critical systems, through business success at companies from multi-nationals to startups. Our design team includes seasoned “Radiation-Hardened-By-Design” (RHBD) experts, and we specialize in designing high performance converter microelectronics, and reliability or authentication tools for niche needs of demanding segments, including scientific research, aerospace, defense, medical imaging, and homeland security.

