Military Embedded Systems

WEBCAST: Deploying the SOSA Technical Standard: Benefits & Challenges

News

October 21, 2021

John McHale

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. The Sensor Open System Architecture (SOSA) Consortium and its Tri-Service leadership (Air Force, Army, and Navy) and industry members are all involved in developing a Technical Standard that will be a requirement for future electronic warfare, radar, SIGINT, ISR, and other sensor systems. The joint effort will reduce overall development and deployment costs while enabling faster deployment of sensor technology to the warfighter. This webcast, whch took place Sept 30, 2021 when theEdtion 1.0 of the standard was released, featured industry experts discussing the challenges involved in deploying SOSA conformant hardware and software technology to the warfighter and detailed the benefits, such as faster delivery of new capabilities, shorter equipment downtimes, lower long-term life cycle costs, and more.

To listen to the archived broadcast, click here

Speakers include: Rodger Hosking, V.P. and Co-Founder, Pentek, Inc., now part of Mercury; Jay Grandin, VP Product Development, Annapolis Micro Systems; and Justin Moll, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Pixus Technologies.

Moderating the presentation is John McHale, Group Editorial Director for Military Embedded Systems.

The webcast is sponsored by Mercury Systems, Annapolis Micro Systems, and Pixus Technologies and hosted by Military Embedded Systems online and OpenSystems Media.

For more information on the webcast, click here

 

 

Featured Companies

Pentek, now part of Mercury

1 Park Way
Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458
Website
[email protected]
201-818-5900

Annapolis Micro Systems

190 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
Website
[email protected]

Pixus Technologies

50 Bathurst Dr.
Waterloo, Ontario N2V 2C5
Website
[email protected]
519-885-5775
Categories
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Unmanned - ISR
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Topic Tags
Avionics
Press Release
Sensata's new auto throttle for light jet applications
More Avionics
Unmanned
L3 Harris image.
News
Unmanned ground vehicles for ordnance disposal will be delivered to U.S. Air Force in 2022
More Unmanned
A.I.
Stock image.
News
Synthetic Aperture Radar data to be integrated into Army payload lab
More A.I.
Comms
NASA photo.
News
Domain awareness in cislunar space goal of contract with Rhea Space Activity
More Comms