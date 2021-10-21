WEBCAST: Deploying the SOSA Technical Standard: Benefits & Challenges

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. The Sensor Open System Architecture (SOSA) Consortium and its Tri-Service leadership (Air Force, Army, and Navy) and industry members are all involved in developing a Technical Standard that will be a requirement for future electronic warfare, radar, SIGINT, ISR, and other sensor systems. The joint effort will reduce overall development and deployment costs while enabling faster deployment of sensor technology to the warfighter. This webcast, whch took place Sept 30, 2021 when theEdtion 1.0 of the standard was released, featured industry experts discussing the challenges involved in deploying SOSA conformant hardware and software technology to the warfighter and detailed the benefits, such as faster delivery of new capabilities, shorter equipment downtimes, lower long-term life cycle costs, and more.

To listen to the archived broadcast, click here.

Speakers include: Rodger Hosking, V.P. and Co-Founder, Pentek, Inc., now part of Mercury; Jay Grandin, VP Product Development, Annapolis Micro Systems; and Justin Moll, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Pixus Technologies.

Moderating the presentation is John McHale, Group Editorial Director for Military Embedded Systems.

The webcast is sponsored by Mercury Systems, Annapolis Micro Systems, and Pixus Technologies and hosted by Military Embedded Systems online and OpenSystems Media.

