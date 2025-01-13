White Paper Detailing Revolutionary VITA 93 Standard’s Modularity, Flexibility, Scalability, and Thermal Advantages Released by TEWS Technologies

Press Release

New white paper explores how QMC technology addresses critical SWaP challenges in embedded computing PINNEBERG, Germany, January 2025 -- The VITA 93 (QMC) standard is transforming embedded computing design in defense, industrial, and transportation applications. A new white paper authored by experts at TEWS Technologies provides system architects and design engineers with crucial insights into how the mezzanine standard addresses modern bandwidth, size, and flexibility requirements.

The VITA 93 (QMC) standard was built on lessons learned from previous standards, blending their best features with new capabilities for the future.

“With VITA 90, which was the VNX+, it became apparent we really needed small mezzanine cards – much smaller than on VNX,” explains Dean Holman, President and Executive Director of VITA. “The primary driver was being able to get something small enough to fit one or two on these really small form factor boards.”

The white paper examines how VITA 93 (QMC) overcomes size, weight, and power (SWaP) limitations while maintaining compatibility with existing systems.

" VITA 93 (QMC) represents a groundbreaking advancement in mezzanine card technology, offering unmatched modularity, flexibility, scalability, and reliability," notes Tim Tews, General Manager of TEWS Technologies. "With its well-thought-out cooling concept, universal compatibility, and robust design, it sets a new standard for embedded systems across industries."

Key topics covered in the white paper include:

How evolving embedded system requirements are driving the need for more flexible mezzanine solutions

Detailed analysis of VITA 93's (QMC’s) modular architecture and scalability advantages

Unified cooling approach supporting both air and conduction cooling

Integration pathways with VPX, VNX+, and other industry standards

Strategic benefits for single board computer (SBC) and carrier designers

The document explores VITA 93's (QMC’s) scalability, from single QMC configurations measuring just 26mm x 78.25mm and 40 I/Os to quad implementations supporting up to 160 I/Os and PCIe Gen6 x16. It details how the standard's innovative approach to thermal management and variable stacking heights enables optimal space utilization while maintaining robust cooling capabilities.

The white paper represents a collaborative effort involving insights from more than 40 companies that participated in the VITA 93 standard's development. It serves as an essential resource for understanding how this technology will shape the future of embedded computing across aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and transportation sectors.

For more information, visit www.tews.com or email [email protected].

About TEWS Technologies.

TEWS Technologies is a privately held company with over 50 years of experience in designing and building turnkey, embedded interface solutions. The company provides OEM and large government customers with an industry-leading range of internal expertise, including complete engineering and manufacturing services, as well as software support for leading real-time operating systems.