Military Embedded Systems

SMPM Male to SMPM VITA 67.3 Male Plug-In Adapter

Eletter Product

Amphenol SV Microwave’s SMPM Male to SMPM VITA 67.3 Male Plug-In Adapter is aligned to the SOSA™ technical standard.

Plug-In AdapterThe adapter allows for flexibility within your embedded system design to transition an RF signal from either an edge-launch PCB connector or to a cable assembly that runs anywhere on the board. SV Microwave’s SOSA-aligned product line enjoys a rich history of use throughout the market. SV offers VITA 67.1/.2 and VITA 67.3 adapters, Plug-In modules, Backplane contacts and more that are all aligned to the SOSA™ technical standard. These, and SV’s SMPM Male to SMPM VITA 67.3 Male Plug-in Adapter are all in stock now through distribution. 

Featured Companies

SV Microwave

2400 W Centrepark Drive
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Website
[email protected]
Unmanned
Sponsored Story
P3 Tech Consulting Presents 2nd Annual Law-Tech Connect™ Workshop for UAS/AAM Industry at AUVSI XPONENTIAL ‘23!

February 02, 2023
More Unmanned
A.I.
Image courtesy Market Forecast
News
Top 10 military AI stories of 2022

January 10, 2023
More A.I.
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Everything you wanted to know about DevSecOps (but were afraid to ask)

February 02, 2023
More Cyber
Comms
News
Satellite communications market to double by 2031: report

February 02, 2023
More Comms