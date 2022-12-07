Military Embedded Systems

Advanced cruise missile target intercepted in Israeli Navy test

News

December 07, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy IAI

TEL AVIV, Israel. The Israeli Navy intercepted a target simulating an advanced cruise missile during a recent test, Israel Aerospace Industries announced in a statement.

IAI, the Israeli Navy, and the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) of the Israel Ministry of Defense intercepted a target using long-range BARAK interceptor during the test aboard a Sa'ar 6-class corvette, the statement reads.

The Israeli Navy is developing the BARAK LRAD interceptor as part of the BARAK Air and Missile Defense System, which is part of the primary defense system on four Sa'ar 6-class corvettes in the Israeli Navy.

The BARAK system uses advanced radar, a weapon system, and an interceptor. The interceptor can be used against uncrewed air systems, fighters, cruise missiles, and more, the company claims.

Featured Companies

Israel Aerospace Industries

Ben Gurion International Airpo
Lod, 70100
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Test
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Unmanned - Test
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
Photo: Bell Textron
News
U.S. Army awards large helicopter contract to Bell Textron

December 06, 2022
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Photo courtesy IAI
News
Advanced cruise missile target intercepted in Israeli Navy test

December 07, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
News
AI, big data fueling growth in global remote sensing services market: report

December 07, 2022
More A.I.
Comms
Photo: Silvus Technologies
News
Networking-on-the-move radios from Silvus Technologies tapped by USMC

December 06, 2022
More Comms