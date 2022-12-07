Advanced cruise missile target intercepted in Israeli Navy test

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy IAI TEL AVIV, Israel. The Israeli Navy intercepted a target simulating an advanced cruise missile during a recent test, Israel Aerospace Industries announced in a statement.

IAI, the Israeli Navy, and the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) of the Israel Ministry of Defense intercepted a target using long-range BARAK interceptor during the test aboard a Sa'ar 6-class corvette, the statement reads.

The Israeli Navy is developing the BARAK LRAD interceptor as part of the BARAK Air and Missile Defense System, which is part of the primary defense system on four Sa'ar 6-class corvettes in the Israeli Navy.

The BARAK system uses advanced radar, a weapon system, and an interceptor. The interceptor can be used against uncrewed air systems, fighters, cruise missiles, and more, the company claims.