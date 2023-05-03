Military Embedded Systems

Artillery location radars used by NATO armies modernized by Hensoldt

May 03, 2023

TAUFKIRCHEN, Germany. Hensoldt has completed the modernization of key test systems for the COBRA artillery location radar, currently in use by several NATO armies, the company announced in a statement. The upgrades were carried out under a multi-million euro contract awarded by the Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR) on behalf of Germany and France.

The Radar Target Generator (RTG) and the COBRA Radar Environment Simulator (CRES) were replaced, significantly impacting the test environment of COBRA for the purpose of determining optimal deployment and system performance evaluation, according to the company. The updated RTG takes into account changes in operational requirements, such as long-term stationary deployments, simultaneous operation of multiple systems, and round-the-clock surveillance missions, the statement adds.

The CRES allows for testing and verification of COBRA radar performance in a laboratory setting with reproducible target trajectories, generating artificial radar returns to simulate various ballistic projectiles without the need for real transmissions, the statement reads.

COBRA is a mobile radar system designed to locate hostile artillery and missile positions, calculate the flight path of projectiles in advance, and provide early warning for protective and defensive action. More than 40 COBRA systems in various configurations are currently deployed by NATO and other armed forces.

