COTS hardware-in-the-loop testing center opens for defense, aerospace customers

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Bloomy

Rio Rancho, N.M. and South Windsor, Conn. Alta Data Technologies and Bloomy Controls have announced that the two companies joined to open Bloomy’s hardware in-the-loop (HIL) Technology Evolution Center (TEC), the world’s first customer-accessible proving ground for commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) HIL test technologies using Alta’s latest MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC 429 interfaces.

According to the joint announcement, the companies intend for the TEC to enable avionics and control system suppliers to conduct proof-of-concept tests at the Center aimed at mitigating the risks associated with adopting new COTS communication bus technologies.

Information from Bloomy Controls notes that the TEC enables testers to simulate software and hardware integration in an environment similar to a system integration lab (SIL) and provides representative capabilities of a HIL test system. Such test systems and labs are commonly used to enable users to simulate aircraft and other vehicles for testing line-replaceable units (LRUs) with integrated electronic controls, computers, systems, and components.