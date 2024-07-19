Military Embedded Systems

Electronic warfare training to be enhanced under new U.S. Navy contract

July 19, 2024

Image via Phoenix Air Group Inc

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland. Phoenix Air Group Inc. won a $165 million contract from the U.S. Navy for Contracted Air Services (CAS) flight hours to simulate airborne electronic warfare (EW) threats, Naval Air Systems Command announced in a statement.

The contract aims to train, test, and evaluate shipboard personnel and aircraft squadron weapon systems operators and aircrew against airborne electronic attack forces. The contract includes the use of 10 contractor-owned and operated aircraft capable of supporting up to 5,000 flight hours of EW jet capabilities per year, according to the statement.

The aircraft will be used for a variety of training scenarios, including air intercept control training, multinational exercises, and single-unit training exercises. The Navy says the EW jets will simulate both current and future high-end threats, providing essential training for Navy and Department of Defense (DOD) personnel, the statement reads.

The firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will commence in August 2024 and is expected to be completed by August 2029, the Navy says.

