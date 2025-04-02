Military Embedded Systems

Ephemeral Paragon EW software development contract won by Lockheed Martin

News

April 02, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey. Lockheed Martin won a $15.8 million cost-plus fixed fee contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to develop a tactical electronic warfare (EW) software suite under the Ephemeral Paragon program, according to a U.S. government announcement.

The Ephemeral Paragon, also referred to as E-Gon, is part of the Rapid Advanced Capability Transition (ReACT) initiative and aims to deliver advanced single-ship EW capabilities. The software is intended to enhance warfighter awareness of the Electromagnetic Operating Environment (EMOE) through adaptive algorithms, EW system management, and data handling tools, the announcement reads.

According to solicitation documents, the software will be integrated with hardware that complies with the Big Iron computing framework, Open Mission Systems (OMS) standards, and the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard. The goal is to accelerate deployment of modular, interoperable EW capabilities for U.S. Air Force platforms.

Work will be performed in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, with a focus on experimental development under the National Defense R&D Services category.

