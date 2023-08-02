EW countermeasures system completes sea trials for Israeli Navy

EW countermeasures system completes sea trials for Israeli NavyNews
HAIFA, Israel. The Israeli Navy, in collaboration with Elbit Systems, has successfully concluded sea trials for the DESEAVER MK-4 Counter Measure Dispensing System (CMDS) aboard Israeli Navy vessels, Elbit Systems announced in a statement. The trials marked the assessment of the fourth generation of maritime Electronic Warfare (EW) systems in real-world scenarios.
During the trials, the DESEAVER MK-4 system was tested against missile attack situations involving the launch of decoy rounds from various launchers to counter multiple simultaneous threats, the company says.
The DESEAVER MK-4 system utilizes trainable and stabilized launchers capable of swiftly and accurately placing and launching selected decoys, guided by anti-missile algorithms, and employs a mix of passive and active decoys, the statement reads.