Spirit Electronics acquires Insight Analytical Labs, gains device analysis capability

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Spirit Electronics PHOENIX, Ariz. Spirit Electronics announced its acquisition of Insight Analytical Labs (Colorado Springs, Colorado); Insight Analytical Labs' team, operations, and assets will become part of Spirit Electronics.

Spirit Electronics CEO Marti McCurdy said of the acquisition: “We can now provide device analysis services that result in process and yield improvements along with improved manufacturability design. The Insight Analytical team brings extensive experience and proven processes that will benefit our customers with reduced lead times and increased supply chain security for these in-demand services.”

According to the news release announcing the deal, Spirit Electronics will maintain and operate the device analysis services -- including destructive physical analysis (DPA) -- in the Colorado Springs facility and will seek qualification for that facility to bring Insight Analytical’s lab services under the Spirit Electronics quality-management system and lab suitability.

Insight Analytical Labs has been in business for 30 years, offering electronics analytical services including DPA, failure analysis, reverse engineering, and IP litigation support. The acquisition announcement stated that Spirit Electronics will leverage DPA to enable in-depth internal inspection of electronic components to detect production defects; DPA is a required step in defense and aerospace programs to prevent component failures in high-reliability applications.

“Customers can expect DPA test operations to continue, and Spirit will bring in our automation, ERP system, cybersecurity measures, and quality program that have made us a trusted distributor and value-add business in the industry,” said McCurdy. “We will continue to manage our distribution, MIL-STD-883 testing, and circuit card assembly from our Phoenix, Arizona, headquarters. We are excited to expand to Colorado where there is growing opportunity in defense and the commercial space industry.”