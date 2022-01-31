Military Embedded Systems

SOSA aligned chassis from Pixus features advanced cooling

January 31, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

WATERLOO, Ontario, Canada. Pixus Technologies offers a new 6U tall 19-inch rackmount chassis for 3U OpenVPX and SOSA aligned boards; the chassis is designed specifically to meet the high-power requirements of solutions that are aligned to the SOSA Technical Standard.

According to the Pixus announcement about the launch, the rugged chassis supports up to 16 conduction-cooled modules, as called for in both SOSA requirements and VITA 48.2 specifications.

In addition, a specialized card mat set diverts heat to fins that dissipate the heat away from the card cage; military-grade fans in the rear of the chassis then pull airflow through the fins to cool in excess of 100 W/slot, depending on the application specifics. 

Pixus also offers a mezzanine-type VPX chassis manager designed for SOSA aligned applications that resides behind the backplane without blocking any VITA 66/67 interfaces, doesn't take up any plug-in slots, and is compliant with VITA 46.11. 

