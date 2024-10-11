EXHIBITOR PROFILE: High-performance, Innovative Interconnect Solutions for Army Applications at AUSA Booth #2939

Since 1915, Cannon has been synonymous with high-performance, innovative interconnect solutions. From high-speed, low-profile, or breakaway connectors used throughout soldier-worn devices, to high-speed and ultra-high-density solutions for unmanned systems, the team at Cannon can rapidly support any size, weight, and power (SWaP) design advancements across high-reliability, air or ground sensors and power systems.

At the 2024 AUSA show – booth #2939, Cannon will showcase their newest portfolio of mission-critical defense solutions:

C5 Warrior —Small Form Factor With 4x Density as 38999

Ultra-high-density, military-grade interconnects for high-speed copper protocols, like USB-C Power Delivery, HDMI, DisplayPort and 10Gbps Ethernet, are critical to enabling forward-operating soldier systems to gather, process, and transmit large volumes of battlefield data. Cannon’s C5 Warrior Series offers a robust impedance-controlled contact system, four times the density of standard D38999s, with a proven vibration-resistant coupling system. This harsh environment connector package reduces weight while increasing mission-critical data protocols options. The C5 Warrior includes straight and right-angle overmold cable assemblies and has excellent EMI shielding with round polyurethane or flat “High-Flex” silicon-jackets.

MKJ Series DisplayPort — Point-to-Point Cable System

With high-performance touchscreen displays becoming a critical component of the warfighters’ battlefield equipment, the need for harsh-environment 4K and 8K video solutions utilizing the DisplayPort protocol is increasing. Commercial DisplayPort connector and cable solutions are not designed to withstand the environmental requirements defined by the MIL-STD-810H. To support growing demands from customers seeking high-reliability solutions, Cannon expands its MKJ product portfolio to include a high-speed copper DisplayPort. Aligned with protocols in DisplayPort Version 1.2, the MKJ DisplayPort has operating speed of 5.4Gbps per data lane; an optimized impedance-controlled contact system; and low-smoke, zero-halogen cabling while ensuring military-grade, vibration-resistant coupling systems.

Cu Light — 10 Gbps Copper-to-Fiber Conversion for MIL-Connector Families

Built to the MIL-PRF-38534 requirements, Cu Light offers a robust, TOSA-ROSA Copper-to-Fiber conversion in a Size #8 contact system that can be deployed in any Cannon harsh-environment connector. With operating speeds of over 10 Gbps, this revolutionary solution allows the copper-to-fiber conversion within the connector contact system instead of requiring a secondary media converter box. This provides an ideal solution when EMI-resistant optical fibers are needed for longer transmission distances. The solution also provides the designer and end user with a field-replaceable pluggable (FR-FR) contact retention system to ensure field-readiness for your mission-critical design.