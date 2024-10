EXHIBITOR PROFILE: New ODU Fiber Optic Connectors for Military and Security Technology at AUSA Booth# 3334

Robust. Durable. Optimized for Demanding Applications. ODU connector solutions for military, security, and communication technology deliver high-speed data transmission while reducing weight by up to 70%. Our latest innovation, ODU Fiber Optic connectors, provides the optimal connection technology for scenarios requiring the highest data rates and fast, interference-free transmissions.

Key Benefits of ODU Fiber Optic Connectors:

Expanded Beam Performance: Achieves ≥55 dB RL without cleaning for over 50,000 cycles.

Flexible Configuration: Available in fiber-only or hybrid systems featuring various contact technologies.

Durability: High mating cycle durability, ranging from 1,000 to 100,000 cycles.

Complete Solutions: Offered as preassembled system solutions.

Versatile Options: Includes expanded beam, physical contact, or POF solutions.

Designed for the most compact installations, our robust connectors offer customizable and modular transmission options, making them ideal for military ground platforms, unmanned systems, soldier wearables, and tailored solutions for specialized military applications and payloads.

ODU – We Got Your Six.