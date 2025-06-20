Military Embedded Systems

Air, naval, and space cooperation planned under Thales, Terma agreement

June 20, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Thales

PARIS, France. Thales and Danish defense manufacturer Terma signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand cooperation across the air and air defense, naval, and space sectors, the company announced in a statement.

The agreement, signed at the Paris Air Show, aims to strengthen European industrial and technological capabilities by fostering collaboration between the two companies, the statement reads.

Under the terms of the MOU, Thales and Terma intend to work together on opportunities in both local and international defense markets, with a focus on enhancing partnerships within Europe, the company says.

The companies plan to leverage their complementary technologies and expertise across multiple domains to support a more integrated and resilient European defense ecosystem, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Thales

Tour Carpe Diem, 31 Place des Corolles
Cedex, FR
Website

Terma

3200 Windy Hill Rd SE
Atlanta, Georgia 30339
Website
