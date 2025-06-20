Spectrum Control Introduces Connector Express Configurable Filtered Circular Connector that Reduces Size and Shortens Lead Times by 50%

Press Release

Spectrum Control, the leader in controlling the electromagnetic spectrum, introduces Connector Express, a configurable filtered MIL-DTL-38999 style circular connector that reduces size and shortens lead times by 50% while delivering high-quality electromagnetic interference (EMI) filtering and shielding. The new Connector Express leverages Spectrum Control’s seven-plus decades of EMI leadership to create a single filtered connector solution for military/aerospace designs in which space and weight are a premium.

Faster Prototypes Speed Time-to-Market

Connector Express prototypes are available in 12 weeks – half the typical lead time of conventional connectors – to help speed time-to-market. Spectrum Control has implemented several methods to improve delivery, including a convenient three-step online process:

1. Finish Selection – Engineers can select from a variety of finishes with environmental protections, including nickel and Olive Drab Cadmium (ODCAD), that meet military and RoHS requirements.

2. Choose Configuration – Three insert pin configuration options (22, 37, or 55 lines) are available. Each meets MIL-STD-1560 for high reliability and interoperability in harsh military and aerospace environments.

3. Advanced Filtering – Filtering values for each pin can be selected from six standard options.

Further expediting delivery is an advanced internal supply chain that strategically stocks key raw materials to speed prototype design and development. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for manufacturing enhance Spectrum Control’s state-of-the art high-volume facility. Standardized documentation is also created, for the quick release of new designs.

Unique Hybrid Design

Connector Express incorporates a unique hybrid design. In-house planar capacitor technology brings control and optimization advantages. There is a standardized planar capacitor for each insert pattern, along with configurable tunable planar substrate filtering. By combining the planar and substrate capacitor network, near-ideal performance to 1 GHz and higher is achieved. Additionally, the circular connector can be configured for mixed signal applications.

Minimizing Equivalent Series Resistance (ESR) and Equivalent Series Inductance (ESL) is critical in systems operating above 100 MHz. The novel substrate design and construction of Connector Express overcomes ESR and ESL parasitics typically seen with chip capacitors by optimizing trace lengths and vias to minimize signal delay and impedance for improved signal integrity.

Filter Integration Shrinks Footprint

Space and weight considerations, a priority on modern system board designs, are effectively addressed with Connector Express. Spectrum Control leveraged its extensive filtering experience to develop an advanced approach that integrates high-quality filters at the connector entry point, the most effective position for high-frequency designs. Additionally, multiple coaxially grounded three-terminal filters are packaged in the interconnect, for greater size and EMI mitigation efficiencies compared to integrating filters at the board level.

Connector Express can be designed into a variety of military and aerospace systems to address SWaP-C requirements. The circular connectors address modern design considerations for communication systems; weapons, missile, and radar systems; military vehicles; UAVs; electrical systems; cockpit displays; and engine controls.