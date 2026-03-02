ICC Connects Military & Aerospace

The Mil-Aero Interconnect Experts: 40+ Years of Mission-Critical Reliability

For over 40 years, Interstate Connecting Components (ICC) has served as a trusted partner to defense contractors and manufacturers. As an ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D-certified, Class C QPL-listed value-added connector distributor, ICC delivers the quality assurance, traceability, and technical expertise that mission-critical programs demand.

A division of Heilind Electronics, ICC combines deep mil-aero specialization with enterprise supply chain depth. Our line card spans over 170 manufacturers, including Glenair, Amphenol, ITT Cannon, TE Connectivity, Conesys, and other industry-leading suppliers of MIL-SPEC connectors, fiber optics, backshells, contacts, tools, and identification solutions.

Value-Added Assembly: Stocked and Qualified

ICC assembles MIL-SPEC connectors in-house from QPL-listed components including MIL-DTL-38999 Series I, II, III, MIL-DTL-26482, MIL-DTL-26500, MIL-DTL-5015, MIL-DTL-28840, MIL-DTL-83513, and many more with full traceability and inspection documentation. From common configurations to complex, hard-to-source builds, our extensive component inventory and experienced assembly team keep mission-critical projects moving.



Beyond Assembly

ICC provides kitting, bar coding, and supply chain programs all backed by stringent compliance certifications and practices. Our focused sales team and technical experts offer the specialized interconnect knowledge to support your programs and design development.

ICC powers your mission in support of the warfighter. Connect with ICC online or contact your local representative today.

