Levitate™ Ultra-lightweight Cable Assemblies for UAV and Avionics Applications

Eletter Product

For unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designers, every component onboard directly impacts mission performance. As aircraft become more capable and incorporate increasingly sophisticated communications, navigation, electronic warfare, and sensor systems, the need for lightweight, high-performance RF interconnect solutions grows. Reducing weight while maintaining reliable RF performance is critical to maximizing endurance, payload capacity, and overall operational effectiveness.

Levitate™ cable assemblies from Times Microwave Systems were developed to meet these evolving requirements. Designed for UAV platforms spanning Department of Defense Groups 1 through 5, Levitate assemblies offer a unique combination of ultra-lightweight construction, low-loss electrical performance, and environmental durability.

Whether supporting avionics within compact Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) or longer RF runs throughout the airframe, Levitate assemblies help engineers optimize system-level SWaP without compromising signal integrity. Their lightweight design reduces unnecessary mass, while advanced cable construction maintains dependable performance across a broad range of operating conditions.

Key benefits include:

Reduced cable weight to support longer flight times and increased payload flexibility

Low-loss signal transmission for critical RF communications and sensor systems

Compact designs that simplify routing in densely populated electronic environments

Effective shielding solutions that help minimize interference and preserve system performance

Robust materials capable of withstanding vibration, temperature fluctuations, humidity, and other demanding environmental conditions

As UAV architectures continue to advance, RF interconnects must deliver more than electrical performance alone. They must also contribute to overall platform efficiency, reliability, and mission readiness. Levitate assemblies provide a practical solution by combining aerospace-focused design with the performance characteristics required for today's unmanned systems.

Available through distribution and backed by the engineering expertise of Times Microwave Systems, Levitate cable assemblies help enable the next generation of UAV platforms where weight savings, RF performance, and operational reliability are equally important to mission success.

Levitate™ is a trademark of Times Microwave Systems.

