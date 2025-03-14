BlueHalo tests Freedom Eagle-1 counter-UAS missile

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via BlueHalo

ARLINGTON, Virginia. BlueHalo conducted a live fire demonstration of its Freedom Eagle-1 (FE-1) Next-Generation Counter-Uncrewed Aerial System (C-UAS) Missile, marking a milestone for the program, the company announced in a statement.

The test, conducted at Yuma Proving Ground in January, involved three missile launches, which demonstrated the missile’s guidance, navigation, and control systems.

The test was part of BlueHalo’s efforts to develop enhanced defense capabilities against increasingly sophisticated uncrewed aerial systems (UAS). The company says it has gathered important data from the tests, including video and sensor data, to further refine the missile's performance and reduce technical risks associated with the program.

BlueHalo’s FE-1 is designed to counter larger drones, offering enhanced maneuverability, range, and rapid launch capabilities. The company is advancing the missile’s development with a planned customer live-fire demonstration in the third quarter of 2025.