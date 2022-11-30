C-UAS Drone Dome system recommended by DoD after demonstrations

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Rafael

HAIFA, Israel. The U.S. Department of Defense's Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO) has recommended Rafael Systems' counter-UAS (C-UAS) Drone Dome system after a series of demonstrations at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona earlier this year, the company announced in a statement.

The system "demonstrated its C-UAS capabilities, which included accurate detection, identification and soft-kill capabilities against a variety of drone targets and is now eligible and has been recommended to compete for future CaaS [C-UAS as a service] contract opportunities," the company stated.

The Drone Dome uses an RPS-42 radar, an electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) system, and a radio frequency (RF) detection and mitigation system, the statement reads.

Rafael describes Drone Dome as modular infrastructure that can defeat both kinetic and electronic effectors using artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms.