C-UAS Drone Dome system recommended by DoD after demonstrations

November 30, 2022

Photo courtesy Rafael

HAIFA, Israel. The U.S. Department of Defense's Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO) has recommended Rafael Systems' counter-UAS (C-UAS) Drone Dome system after a series of demonstrations at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona earlier this year, the company announced in a statement.

The system "demonstrated its C-UAS capabilities, which included accurate detection, identification and soft-kill capabilities against a variety of drone targets and is now eligible and has been recommended to compete for future CaaS [C-UAS as a service] contract opportunities," the company stated.

The Drone Dome uses an RPS-42 radar, an electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) system, and a radio frequency (RF) detection and mitigation system, the statement reads.

Rafael describes Drone Dome as modular infrastructure that can defeat both kinetic and electronic effectors using artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms.

RAFAEL

