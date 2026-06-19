Counter-drone remote weapon systems from EOS ordered by UAE

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via EOS SYMONSTON, Australia. Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited secured a $124 million order for its Slinger counter-drone remote weapon system (RWS) for Generation 5 Holding L.L.C. in the United Arab Emirates, the company announced in a statement.

The order includes the Slinger RWS, cannon, spares, training, and related supplies, the statement reads. EOS states that the systems are intended to support defense needs amid regional tensions in the Middle East.

The systems are expected to be manufactured in Australia and the United Arab Emirates and delivered during 2027 and 2028, according to the statement. The order is subject to Generation 5 Holding’s terms and export approvals, the company says.

EOS and Generation 5 Holding also entered into a conditional joint-venture shareholders agreement for high energy laser weapon (HELW) and RWS work, the statement adds. The planned joint venture would cover development, manufacturing, and distribution of a 200-300 kW HELW, production of existing 100-150 kW HELW systems in the United Arab Emirates, and manufacturing and distribution of EOS R400, R500, and R800 remote weapon systems in the United Arab Emirates and some Middle East and North Africa countries, the company says.