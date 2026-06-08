Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS agreement signed by Army & ARCYN Defense

News

June 08, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy ARCYN Defense

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. Defense manufacturer ARCYN Defense entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army's major armaments research and development center, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center (DEVCOM).

Under the terms of the agreement, ARCYN Defense and DEVCOM Armaments Center will establish a framework to exchange technical information, evaluate emerging capabilities, and assess potential approaches for developing, integrating, testing, and maturing technologies relevant to counter-unmanned aerial systems (UASs).

Initial work under the CRADA is expected to include technical exchange, capability assessments, periodic reviews, integration planning, and the development of a maturation roadmap for ARCYN's Iron Rain air-defense technologies. The effort will include, according to the company announcement, ARCYN giving the Army access to technical data and documentation related to its Iron Rain kinetic effector hardware and artificial intelligence (AI) software systems.

The Army's DEVCOM Armaments Center -- headquartered at Picatinny Arsenal Army facility in Morris County, New Jersey -- is the U.S. Army's principal organization for armaments research, development, engineering, and life cycle support; the facility's mission includes developing new armaments capabilities, improving fielded systems, maintaining a strong technology base, and providing technical support to soldiers in the field.

 

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