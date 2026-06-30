SOSA aligned card design garners Pacific Defense U.S. Army contract

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Pacific Defense

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. Pacific Defense announced it won a contract from the U.S. Army Program Manager Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PM PNT) for the CMOSS Mounted Form Factor (CMFF) Assured Position, Navigation and Timing (APNT) Block 2 plug-in-card (PIC) development program.

Under the terms of the contract, Pacific Defense will design, build, and test an enhanced version of its Block 1 APNT PIC that is aligned to CMFF program requirements, with delivery of initial prototype quantities intended to support U.S. Army system integration and test activities. Pacific Defense developed its APNT product line to using a modular open systems architecture (MOSA) approach that integrates GPS and non-GPS sources while enabling rapid technology insertion across modern mission systems.

The Block 2 APNT PIC is a rugged Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, and C5ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) aligned 3U VPX card designed to enable resilient navigation and precise timing in contested and GPS-degraded environments. The product merges data from multiple sources -- including GPS, alternative navigation signals, inertial sensors, and vehicle data -- to maintain reliable position and timing awareness when traditional GNSS signals are disrupted or denied.

Whilethe Block 2 APNT solution is initially focused on mounted U.S. Army ground and aviation platforms, it can also be applied across U.S. and allied airborne, ground, and maritime systems, missions, and operating domains that can leverage the compact form factor, low size/weight/power profile, and scalable architecture and enable rapid integration into next-generation mission systems requiring trusted PNT data for autonomy, communications, electronic warfare (EW), and precision operations.

Work under the multiphase, multiyear program contract will be performed at locations including Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Mukilteo, Washington; Sunnyvale, California; and El Segundo, California.