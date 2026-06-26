Space network technologies garner AiRanaculus $5 million NASA contract

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

AiRANACULUS graphic LOWELL, Mass. Networking technology company AiRanaculus won a $5 million award from NASA to supply several technologies that will support NASA lunar and space communications networks.

Under the terms of the NASA Civilian Commercialization Readiness Pilot Program (CCRPP) contract, AiRanaculus will enhance its CLAIRE and INSPiRE products in a way that will support lunar and space networks. The company will work on this enhancement product with NASA Ames Research Center and industry collaborators including NVIDIA, Nokia Federal Solutions, Dell Technologies, Curtiss-Wright, Supermicro, and Radisys.

AiRanaculus officials stated that its technologies will enable more flexible, resilient communications between lunar surface operations, lunar orbiting systems, and cislunar infrastructure.

The space agency's CCRPP is a 24-month effort aimed at advancing the technology readiness level (TRL) of the two AiRanaculus products by way of integrated testing and spaceflight demonstrations at NASA Ames.

Featured Companies AiRANACULUS Website