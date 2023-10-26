Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS systems trialled by U.S. Army, Raytheon

News

October 26, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

RTX image

YUMA PROVING GROUND, Ariz. Raytheon reports successful demonstration of the capabilities of what it calls the Low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft Integrated Defense System (LIDS) during the U.S. Army's annual summer test period.

According to parent company RTX's press release, Raytheon's Ku-band radio frequency sensor (KuRFS) and its Coyote family of effectors are used together to provide the essential detect-and-defeat capabilities of the LIDS counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS).

The RTX release gives details of the recent summer test: The persistent, 360-degree KuRFS radar fared well in a stress test successfully detecting and tracking a complex swarm of more than 30 UASs; while Coyote defeated several airborne targets, singles, and swarms, demonstrating reduced engagement timelines to defeat multiple threats. The company says that the tests validated the recent hardware and software enhancements made to both systems aimed at optimizing capability and performance.

