Counter-UAS tech shown for U.S. Dept. of Energy secure sites

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

National Nuclear Security Administration image NEVADA NATIONAL SECURITY SITE/U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY, Nev. In mid-December 2023, National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Principal Deputy Administrator Frank Rose and Associate Administrator for Defense National Security Lew Monroe visited the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and Sandia National Laboratories (SNL) to view tests of counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) technology that would be used to thwart unauthorized access of UASs entering these and other NNSA sites unlawfully.

According to a report from the NNSS, both officials received a live demonstration on counter-UAS programs and the latest innovations in air defense for the NNSS, toured key landmarks at NNSS, got a briefing on the extensive underground tunnel system that houses many of the experiments conducted on the site, and participated in a safety presentation at the indoor firing range conducted by NNSS Manager William Knipper.

“The commitment to security we have seen today has been unparalleled,” remarked Monroe as he reflected upon the day of demonstrations. “The synthesis of state-of-the-art technological innovation and disciplined safety protocols is how we keep our Nuclear Security Enterprise safe from unauthorized drone incursions.”