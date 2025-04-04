Microsatellites from Kongsberg to support SpinLaunch’s Meridian broadband constellation

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Kongsberg

VILNIUS, Lithuania. Kongsberg NanoAvionics signed a contract with SpinLaunch to supply 280 microsatellites for the company’s low Earth orbit (LEO) broadband communications constellation, the company announced in a statement.

The EUR122.5 million agreement includes two prototypes and the serial production of satellites for the Meridian Space network, which is intended to provide global connectivity for enterprise and industrial customers, the statement reads.

The satellites—each weighing approximately 70 kilograms—are designed to offer higher performance per kilogram and more efficient launch profiles compared to conventional satellite communications (SATCOM) platforms, the company says.

SpinLaunch plans to scale the Meridian constellation to 1,200 satellites over time. The new system will target users in maritime, industrial, and remote infrastructure sectors, and is expected to support secure, high-speed broadband access using terminal-agnostic devices, the company says.