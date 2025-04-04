Military Embedded Systems

Microsatellites from Kongsberg to support SpinLaunch’s Meridian broadband constellation

News

April 04, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Microsatellites from Kongsberg to support SpinLaunch’s Meridian broadband constellation
Image via Kongsberg

VILNIUS, Lithuania. Kongsberg NanoAvionics signed a contract with SpinLaunch to supply 280 microsatellites for the company’s low Earth orbit (LEO) broadband communications constellation, the company announced in a statement.

The EUR122.5 million agreement includes two prototypes and the serial production of satellites for the Meridian Space network, which is intended to provide global connectivity for enterprise and industrial customers, the statement reads.

The satellites—each weighing approximately 70 kilograms—are designed to offer higher performance per kilogram and more efficient launch profiles compared to conventional satellite communications (SATCOM) platforms, the company says.

SpinLaunch plans to scale the Meridian constellation to 1,200 satellites over time. The new system will target users in maritime, industrial, and remote infrastructure sectors, and is expected to support secure, high-speed broadband access using terminal-agnostic devices, the company says.

Featured Companies

Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace

1725 Duke Street, Suite 600
Alexandria, VA 22314
Website
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Communications
Avionics
Image via Embraer
News
Super Tucano selected by Panama for national surveillance and protection missions

April 03, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
GHOST image: GDMS
News
GDMS & business units will show products at Sea-Air-Space 2025

April 04, 2025

More Unmanned
A.I.
Image courtesy Cerebras
News
AI- and HPC-ready platform gets DARPA nod

April 03, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: The U.S. Army’s SBOM mandate: A catalyst for software supply-chain security

March 17, 2025

More Cyber