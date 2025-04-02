Secretary of the Navy to be keynote speaker at Sea-Air-Space 2025 breakfast event

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy U.S. Navy

SEA-AIR-SPACE 2025--NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Newly confirmed Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan will deliver a keynote address at the upcoming Sea-Air-Space Conference & Exhibition, set to be held April 6-9 in National Harbor, Maryland. Secretary Phelan's address is scheduled for Wednesday, April 9, at 7:30 a.m. at the Sea-Air-Space Breakfast.

Secretary Phelan is expected to outline his top priorities for the Department of the Navy; Phelan is expected to address such topics as revitalizing U.S. shipbuilding, reinforcing a warfighting-focused culture, and improving recruitment to bring in the next generation of naval leaders. He has also previously said that he plans to emphasize increased investment in uncrewed systems and enabling technologies, including autonomy, mission systems, and advanced communications capabilities.

The April 9 Sea-Air-Space Breakfast is a ticketed event and requires an additional fee to attend. Tickets purchased in advance are available for $105, with onsite tickets priced at $115.

