Electronic warfare research partnership launched between CACI, U.S. Military Academy

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

RESTON, Virginia. CACI International signed a five-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Military Academy at West Point to jointly advance electronic warfare (EW) technologies, the company announced in a statement.

The collaboration will center on extending the Army’s GPU Radiofrequency IQ Dataplane (GRID) technology, which supports real-time signal processing and threat detection for electromagnetic spectrum operations. According to the statement, the first project under the CRADA will involve cadets testing GRID components in field environments and developing modular extensions to support emerging waveforms.

The effort aims to improve software-defined radio capabilities in Army EW systems by enabling rapid detection and response to evolving signal threats. The company says this work will help bridge academic research with operational application and support future Army needs in electromagnetic spectrum dominance.