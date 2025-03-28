Flexrotor drone to be deployed in Asia Pacific under Airbus, Drone Forge partnership

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Airbus

GEELONG, Australia. Airbus and Australian aerospace company Drone Forge signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to collaborate on the deployment and operational integration of the Flexrotor uncrewed aerial system (UAS) in the Asia-Pacific region, the companies announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, Drone Forge will acquire Flexrotor systems and support Airbus in exploring commercial, government, and defense applications for the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) platform, the statement reads. The collaboration includes the establishment of a UAS service center in Perth to provide maintenance, training, and technical support for Flexrotor and other systems.

According to the companies, the Flexrotor is designed for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions. It has a maximum takeoff weight of 25 kg, can operate for more than 12 hours, and is capable of autonomous launch and recovery from land or sea using a compact 3.7-meter footprint. The platform has been deployed in maritime security operations and other parapublic missions, including wildfire monitoring and ice navigation.