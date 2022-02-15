Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAV market to grow to $5.02 billion by 2028, study says

News

February 15, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

NEW YORK. The market for counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems, valued at $1.9 billion in 2021, is expected to grow at a CAGR [combined annual growth rate] of 14.7% over the next seven years, to be worth $5.02 billion by 2028, according to a new study from The Insight Partners, “Counter UAV Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis." 

The study authors found that counter-UAV systems are among the key components of soldier modernization, which will continue to be a major trend around the world. Militaries that invest in modernizing soldiers will equip troops with advanced combat capabilities, including modern vehicle fleets and countermeasure solutions, which will include counter-UAV systems. 

Also included in the study: Counter-UAV technology relies on various techniques for detecting or intercepting drones, whether radio frequency (RF), electro-optical, or infrared detection; subsequent destruction of UAVs may use such tactics as RF jamming, GNSS jamming, spoofing, laser, nets, projectiles, or combined interdiction elements.  

For additional information on this study, visit The Insight Partners website

Featured Companies

Insight Partners

Website
Categories
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Topic Tags
Unmanned
News
Counter-UAV market to grow to $5.02 billion by 2028, study says
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image courtesy Curtiss-Wright
News
Security IP module aligned with SOSA and CMOSS from Curtiss-Wright chosen for sensor programs
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock photo.
News
AI-powered data fusion to be demoed by SGS during naval exercise
More A.I.
Cyber
General Dynamics image.
News
Cryptographic key loader in development for secure data transfer
More Cyber