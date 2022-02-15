Counter-UAV market to grow to $5.02 billion by 2028, study says

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

NEW YORK. The market for counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems, valued at $1.9 billion in 2021, is expected to grow at a CAGR [combined annual growth rate] of 14.7% over the next seven years, to be worth $5.02 billion by 2028, according to a new study from The Insight Partners, “Counter UAV Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis."

The study authors found that counter-UAV systems are among the key components of soldier modernization, which will continue to be a major trend around the world. Militaries that invest in modernizing soldiers will equip troops with advanced combat capabilities, including modern vehicle fleets and countermeasure solutions, which will include counter-UAV systems.

Also included in the study: Counter-UAV technology relies on various techniques for detecting or intercepting drones, whether radio frequency (RF), electro-optical, or infrared detection; subsequent destruction of UAVs may use such tactics as RF jamming, GNSS jamming, spoofing, laser, nets, projectiles, or combined interdiction elements.

For additional information on this study, visit The Insight Partners website.