Military Embedded Systems

Deployable comms & counter-UAS hub planned for Eastern Europe by Babcock, CiTech

News

September 10, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Deployable comms & counter-UAS hub planned for Eastern Europe by Babcock, CiTech
Image via Babcock

LONDON, United Kingdom. Babcock International signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Australian company Critical Infrastructure Technologies (CiTech) to jointly develop a rapidly deployable hub that integrates 5G communications, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities, the company announced in a statement.

The system will be based on CiTech’s Nexus 20 platform, a 20-foot containerized solution designed for truck transport, the statement reads. According to the company, the unit can self-unload, stabilize on uneven terrain, and deploy a 20-meter tower rated to withstand high winds.

Under the agreement, Babcock and CiTech will collaborate on potential supply opportunities across NATO’s Eastern Flank and explore the development of a Nexus 16 assembly hub in Eastern Europe, the company says. CiTech, headquartered in Western Australia, is part of Babcock’s Global Supply Chain Program, which seeks to expand access to international defense markets for Australian industry, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Babcock International

Website
+44 (0)20 7355 5300
Categories
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Unmanned - ISR
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Image via EOS
News
Integrated counter-drone system demonstrated for Australian Defence Force by Leidos

December 15, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Graphic courtesy BAE Systems
News
IFF systems from BAE Systems will be used on South Korean fighter jets

December 16, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Vicor factorized power architecture illustration: Spacechips
News
AI accelerator card under development for in-orbit applications

December 12, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
Image via Spectra Defense Technologies
News
Mission computing systems to be delivered for unspecified ground vehicle modernization effort by Spectra

December 16, 2025

More Comms