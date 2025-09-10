Deployable comms & counter-UAS hub planned for Eastern Europe by Babcock, CiTech

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Babcock

LONDON, United Kingdom. Babcock International signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Australian company Critical Infrastructure Technologies (CiTech) to jointly develop a rapidly deployable hub that integrates 5G communications, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities, the company announced in a statement.

The system will be based on CiTech’s Nexus 20 platform, a 20-foot containerized solution designed for truck transport, the statement reads. According to the company, the unit can self-unload, stabilize on uneven terrain, and deploy a 20-meter tower rated to withstand high winds.

Under the agreement, Babcock and CiTech will collaborate on potential supply opportunities across NATO’s Eastern Flank and explore the development of a Nexus 16 assembly hub in Eastern Europe, the company says. CiTech, headquartered in Western Australia, is part of Babcock’s Global Supply Chain Program, which seeks to expand access to international defense markets for Australian industry, the statement adds.