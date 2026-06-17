European-made counter UAS system from DroneShield set to support sovereign missions

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DroneShield’s RfPatrol Mk2 EUROSATORY: Paris, France. DroneShield leaders announced that its first European-produced counter‑unmanned aerial system (C‑UAS) is now off the production line, with the same design as DroneShield’s Australian-built systems.

While the Australian manufactured product continues to be supported by a predominantly Australian supply chain, the European manufactured product has been produced through a contract manufacturing arrangement with a primarily European supply chain.

The European-produced system provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered detection of a wide variety of unmanned aerial threats across the military and civilian sectors, according to a DroneShield release.

“Customers in Europe can now access the same trusted DroneShield technology, built with a supply chain aligned to regional industrial priorities,” said Louis Gamarra, Chief Commercial Officer of DroneShield.

Gamarra added that DroneShield will expand its production capabilities into Europe, with a pipeline of next-generation products coming online for European customers.

The delivery of the pilot batch comes amid increased investment across Europe to bolster defense industrial capacity, including initiatives such as the European Union’s Readiness 2030 framework, which is focused on strengthening industrial capability and accelerating defense readiness across member states, according to a DroneShield release.

DroneShield’s European headquarters is in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

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