Military Embedded Systems

Low-cost counter-drone weapon tested on Typhoon by BAE Systems

News

April 09, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Low-cost counter-drone weapon tested on Typhoon by BAE Systems
Image via BAE Systems

WARTON, England. BAE Systems completed a test firing of a low-cost precision weapon from a Eurofighter Typhoon to examine its use against threats from uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS), the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the trial used the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System laser-guidance kit, which was launched from a Royal Air Force Typhoon test and evaluation aircraft at a ground target on a U.K. military test range. BAE Systems says the test was conducted from its flight-test development center in Warton, Lancashire.

The company says the activity was supported by the Royal Air Force and is intended to provide data on how the weapon could be integrated on the Typhoon, especially for counter-UAS missions where lower-cost intercept options are needed. The trial is also part of a broader set of capability upgrades planned for the aircraft for current and future combat air operations, the statement reads.

BAE Systems says the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System is already used on fixed-wing and rotary-wing platforms, including the F-16 and A-10, for air-to-surface and air-to-air strikes. The company adds that the Typhoon test is expected to lead to additional trials against air targets.

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