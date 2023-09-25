NATO conducts counter-drone technology tests in the Netherlands

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy NATO

THE NETHERLANDS. NATO's Counter Unmanned Aircraft System Technical Interoperability Exercise (C-UAS TIE23) took place Sept. 12-22 and included more than 300 participants from 15 Allied and three partner nations, the European Union, and the private sector, according to a NATO statement.

The exercise aimed to enhance capabilities against potential threats from small drones, the organization says.

During C-UAS TIE23, military, scientific, and industry experts evaluated high-tech commercial solutions for detecting, identifying, and neutralizing drones, and about 70 systems and technologies, encompassing sensors, effectors, and jammers, underwent live testing, the statement reads, adding that the primary objective was to ascertain that these advanced solutions can synchronize instantly and function in unison without any hitches.