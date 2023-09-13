Portable drone-neutralizing system introduced by MARSS for infantry protection

Portable drone-neutralizing system introduced by MARSS for infantry protectionNews
LONDON, England. Defense technology firm MARSS has unveiled its new portable Interceptor-SR (Short Range), a countermeasure designed to neutralize hostile uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), according to the company. The system was announced at the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) event.
The Interceptor-SR is a lighter and more compact version of MARSS' previous Interceptor model launched in 2022, and it is an autonomous system that uses artificial intelligence to neutralize hostile drones at a range of over 1 kilometer, the statement reads.
The system can be integrated into both crewed and autonomous vehicles, featuring multiple Interceptor-SR launchers, and when paired with onboard detection sensors and command systems, the Interceptor-SR can be launched to autonomously track and disable drones using kinetic energy, the company says.