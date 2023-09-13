Military Embedded Systems

Portable drone-neutralizing system introduced by MARSS for infantry protection

News

September 13, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Portable drone-neutralizing system introduced by MARSS for infantry protection
Image courtesy MARSS

LONDON, England. Defense technology firm MARSS has unveiled its new portable Interceptor-SR (Short Range), a countermeasure designed to neutralize hostile uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), according to the company. The system was announced at the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) event.

The Interceptor-SR is a lighter and more compact version of MARSS' previous Interceptor model launched in 2022, and it is an autonomous system that uses artificial intelligence to neutralize hostile drones at a range of over 1 kilometer, the statement reads.

The system can be integrated into both crewed and autonomous vehicles, featuring multiple Interceptor-SR launchers, and when paired with onboard detection sensors and command systems, the Interceptor-SR can be launched to autonomously track and disable drones using kinetic energy, the company says.

Categories
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Unmanned - Sensors
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms