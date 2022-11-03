Military Embedded Systems

Safran, MBDA take control of defense laser company CILAS

News

November 03, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Safran, MBDA take control of defense laser company CILAS
Image courtesy Safran

PARIS, France. Safran Electronics & Defense and MBDA have purchased a 63% majority stake in CILAS, a French company that specializes in lasers for military applications such as counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) missions, Safran announced in a statement.

Safran and MBDA made the purchase through joint company HMS Laser, which is equally owned by both firms. CILAS designs laser and optical products for both military and civil applications, the statement reads.

“Today’s weapon systems increasingly call on latest-generation lasers, and this trend is likely to continue," Eric Béranger, CEO of MBDA, said in the statement.

Safran CEO Martin Sion added in the statement that they will investigate "the possibilities of optical communications for both terrestrial and space applications."

The CILAS website indicates that their laser weapon can be used in C-UAS applications. Their website describes the Helma laser weapon offered by the company as a "compact design laser able to quickly and precisely neutralise an agile target i.e. Rocket Artillery and Mortar (C-RAM) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (C-UAV)."

Featured Companies

Safran

2, bd du Général Martial-Valin
Paris, Cedex 15 75724
Website

MBDA

1300 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 550
Arlington, VA 22209
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Avionics
News
Military embedded systems market to grow 56% in next 5 years: report

October 28, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
Image courtesy Safran
News
Safran, MBDA take control of defense laser company CILAS

November 03, 2022
More Unmanned
A.I.
General Micro Systems CEO and Chief Architect Ben Sharfi
Press Release
GMS wins 3 Best of Show Awards at AUSA 2022

October 24, 2022
More A.I.
Comms
News
Command and control systems market to increase 36% over 5 years: report

November 03, 2022
More Comms