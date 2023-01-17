Airborne ISR for U.S. Marine Corps training to be provided by Berry Aviation

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

SAN MARCO, Texas. Berry Aviation has won a contract to provide airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in support of Marine Corps Special Operations Command air-to-ground integration training, the company announced in a statement.

Berry Aviation will provide a specially modified Cessna 206 as well as a combat-experienced aircrew and a remote portable ground control station under the terms of the contract, the statement reads.

"The A-ISR system will be utilized to support realistic, scenario-based training for Special Operations teams to achieve critical skill proficiencies prior to worldwide deployments," the company says.

Berry Aviation calls the contract a "first" for their ISR division. The company also says it plans to field a King Air 350 ISR aircraft modified with sensor integrations to include full-motion video and signals intelligence capabilities, which it will offer later this year.