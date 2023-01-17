Military Embedded Systems

Airborne ISR for U.S. Marine Corps training to be provided by Berry Aviation

News

January 17, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

SAN MARCO, Texas. Berry Aviation has won a contract to provide airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in support of Marine Corps Special Operations Command air-to-ground integration training, the company announced in a statement.

Berry Aviation will provide a specially modified Cessna 206 as well as a combat-experienced aircrew and a remote portable ground control station under the terms of the contract, the statement reads.

"The A-ISR system will be utilized to support realistic, scenario-based training for Special Operations teams to achieve critical skill proficiencies prior to worldwide deployments," the company says.

Berry Aviation calls the contract a "first" for their ISR division. The company also says it plans to field a King Air 350 ISR aircraft modified with sensor integrations to include full-motion video and signals intelligence capabilities, which it will offer later this year.

