Autonomous U.S. Air Force program adds Netherlands ministry of defense

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

CCA concepts YFQ-42A (bottom) & YFQ-44A. U.S. Air Force artwork: GA-ASI & Anduril Industries) WASHINGTON. The Netherlands has joined the U.S. Air Force’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program, an initiative to develop uncrewed aircraft systems under which fighter pilots will control the systems from their aircraft.

Netherlands State Secretary Gijs Tuinman signed a letter of intent to join the initiative in Washington on October 16, according to a press release from the Dutch defense ministry.

Integration of autonomous air systems -- known as manned-unmanned teaming -- enables human operators to control, coordinate, or supervise autonomous or semi-autonomous drones or robotic systems to improve situational awareness, reduce risk to troops, and optimize performance in hazardous environments.

The Dutch defense announcement did not specify whether the Netherlands will make an investment in CCA development or will remain an observer.