Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous U.S. Air Force program adds Netherlands ministry of defense

News

October 17, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

CCA concepts YFQ-42A (bottom) & YFQ-44A. U.S. Air Force artwork: GA-ASI & Anduril Industries)

WASHINGTON. The Netherlands has joined the U.S. Air Force’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program, an initiative to develop uncrewed aircraft systems under which fighter pilots will control the systems from their aircraft.

Netherlands State Secretary Gijs Tuinman signed a letter of intent to join the initiative in Washington on October 16, according to a press release from the Dutch defense ministry. 

Integration of autonomous air systems -- known as manned-unmanned teaming -- enables human operators to control, coordinate, or supervise autonomous or semi-autonomous drones or robotic systems to improve situational awareness, reduce risk to troops, and optimize performance in hazardous environments.

The Dutch defense announcement did not specify whether the Netherlands will make an investment in CCA development or will remain an observer.

Featured Companies

U.S. Air Force

1670 Air Force Pentagon
Washington, DC 20330-1670
Website
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via AeroVironment
News
Top 10 Military Embedded Systems stories of 2025

January 19, 2026

More Avionics
Radar/EW
U.S. Navy photo: Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart
News
First Zumwalt-class naval destroyer concludes builder's sea trials

January 22, 2026

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image courtesy AIM
News
Artificial intelligence platform provider AIM wins $4.9 million Air Force contract

January 22, 2026

More A.I.
Comms
Image: Silvus Technologies
News
Wireless MANET radio with mesh networking introduced by Silvus Technologies

January 22, 2026

More Comms