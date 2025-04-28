Military Embedded Systems

BAHA drone inducted into Turkish Land Forces inventory

News

April 28, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Havelsan

ANKARA, Turkey. The Turkish Ministry of National Defense announced that the Sub-Cloud Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) BAHA has officially entered service with the Turkish Armed Forces following the completion of inspection and acceptance procedures, manufacturer Havelsan announced in a statement.

The BAHA UAV was designed for reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence missions, and supports both vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) and runway-independent operations, the statement reads. The system can operate in jamming environments, conduct target coordinate estimation, and autonomously return and land if communication is lost, the company says.

BAHA has a maximum take-off weight of 28 kilograms, a payload capacity of 2 kilograms, and can operate at altitudes up to 10,000 feet, according to Havelsan. It has a data link range of up to 50 kilometers, a cruising speed of 43 knots, and an endurance of up to two hours.

The UAV was previously deployed in disaster response drills for rubble reconnaissance missions and has also been exported to countries in Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions, the statement reads.

