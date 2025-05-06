Bounce Imaging unveils tactical camera to protect nuclear assets

Recce 360 photo: Bounce Imaging SOF WEEK 2025 -- Tampa, Fla. Bounce Imaging, a supplier of ruggedized, 360-degree ISR [intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance] cameras for military and first responders, is showcasing its new Recce360 Deep Inspection Camera at this week's SOF Week exhibition. The solution was developed to address the potential hostile seizure of a nuclear-weapons silo.

According to the company, it is the first tactical camera system approved to defend and protect nuclear assets. Deployed using an armored fiber-optic cable, the solution was approved in a “Dash 12” testing, which evaluated its capacity to operate in this type of environment.

Francisco Aguilar, Bounce Imaging’s CEO, explains that traditional robots or drones are unsuitable for deployment in these scenarios due to their electronic emissions, which could interfere with highly sensitive systems. Engineered to function safely in highly restrictive environments, this fiber-deployed panoramic imaging system was hardened in a specialized metal housing that protects both the electronics and camera lenses.

“They [operators of nuclear capabilities] can only send people to the silos because there are no systems that are certified to go down into the things to give them situation awareness they need. Recce360 Deep Inspection Camera is shielded. Even the lenses are shielded with copper, so they emit no signal,” Aguilar notes.

Other use cases for the Recce360 Deep Inspection Camera include high-sensitivity national security sites, secure industrial infrastructure and environments where radio frequency emissions are controlled.

Bounce Imaging is also the debut at SOF Week of its Thermal Camera Spike (photo below), which is a rugged, deployable 360-degree thermal-surveillance tool designed for rapid perimeter security. The solution was developed using field feedback from US Army exercises and operational experiments and can be deployed by autonomous systems or human operators.

