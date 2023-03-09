C4ISR market to be worth $40 billion more by 2028: report

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

CHICAGO, Illinois. The global market for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) will be worth $40 billion more in 2028 than it is today, a new report predicts.

The report, from Markets and Markets, projects that the market will increase from $113.4 billion in 2022 to $154 billion by 2028, with factors such as "the emphasis on improving troops situational awareness on the battlefield and the increased incidences of asymmetric warfare are positively driving the growth of the C4ISR market," the report states.

North America maintains the largest share of this market, but the Asia-Pacific region's impact is rising, the report adds.

"The Asia-Pacific C4ISR market is being driven by advancements and developments in the field of battlefield command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance for better communications and improving the effectiveness of surveillance and reconnaissance missions," it states. "Countries such as China, India, and Japan, among others, are expected to increase their demand for electronic warfare, boosting demand for the C4ISR market."