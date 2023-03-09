Military Embedded Systems

C4ISR market to be worth $40 billion more by 2028: report

News

March 09, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

C4ISR market to be worth $40 billion more by 2028: report

CHICAGO, Illinois. The global market for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) will be worth $40 billion more in 2028 than it is today, a new report predicts.

The report, from Markets and Markets, projects that the market will increase from $113.4 billion in 2022 to $154 billion by 2028, with factors such as "the emphasis on improving troops situational awareness on the battlefield and the increased incidences of asymmetric warfare are positively driving the growth of the C4ISR market," the report states.

North America maintains the largest share of this market, but the Asia-Pacific region's impact is rising, the report adds.

"The Asia-Pacific C4ISR market is being driven by advancements and developments in the field of battlefield command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance for better communications and improving the effectiveness of surveillance and reconnaissance missions," it states. "Countries such as China, India, and Japan, among others, are expected to increase their demand for electronic warfare, boosting demand for the C4ISR market."

Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Avionics - Computers
Comms - Communications
Avionics
U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster
News
F-35 pilot helmet microdisplay completes full performance validation

March 09, 2023
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Photo courtesy Blighter
News
E-scan radars to be provided to Raytheon, UK MoD for laser weapon project

March 08, 2023
More Radar/EW
A.I.
News
AI-powered headsets to be provided to European army by Invisio

February 28, 2023
More A.I.
Cyber
ASTARTE is enabling safe, simultaneous operation of manned and unmanned aircraft, missiles, and artillery fire in the contested airspace above an Army division. DARPA artist's concept.
News
Software solution for battlefield airspace planning tested by DARPA, services

February 24, 2023
More Cyber