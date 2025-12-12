RF front-end protection switch from Menlo Micro debuts at AOC 2025

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

MM5130-NLX graphic: Menlo Micro NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Menlo Microsystems (known as Menlo Micro) launched its MM5130-NLX switch, a high-standoff RF front-end protection solution designed for demanding defense and aerospace applications, during the 62nd Annual Association of Old Crows (AOC) International Symposium & Convention, held earlier this week.

According to the company's announcement during the show, the MM5130-NLX -- which is engineered to withstand RF pulsed power levels up to 500 W -- is build to protect RF front-end systems in such applications as missiles, uncrewed vehicles, electronic warface, communications networks, and high-performance data links.

The part's high-standoff capability enables it to block extremely high RF power or voltage to protect sensitive receivers, minimize energy leakage, and ensure reliable operation even under severe signal conditions.