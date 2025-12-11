Company's open-systems hub aims to simplify VPX sourcing for defense designers

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Amphenol NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. One company is trying to make it easier to build open systems by pulling many of its open-architecture products under a single umbrella.

Connectors, cabling, printed-circuit boards, and full box-level assemblies have long been split across separate business units. For embedded-computing customers working in standards such as VPX and the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard, that fragmentation turned basic card design into a scavenger hunt, says Michael Battisti, marketing communications manager at Amphenol, while at the AOC 2025 show.

“We have a ton of different capabilities, from circular connectors to rectangular connectors with the cabling to printed circuit boards right up to the full box boards,” he said. “So it was a challenge for customers to navigate a dozen different sites and to find all the different products that they’re looking for.”

To address that, Amphenol grouped all of its VITA and SOSA aligned offerings in a single storefront called Open.Tech, which is geared toward programs focused on the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA).

“It’s a one stop shop for all open architecture products under the [Amphenol] umbrella," Battisti said.

Designers can start from existing slot profiles or create a custom card and see which connectors, RF interfaces, fiber links, and other components are needed for that profile, along with distributor links for ordering, Battisti says.

By consolidating hardware from multiple Amphenol units and tying it to open standards, the company hopes to cut the time engineers spend hunting for compatible parts and let them focus instead on building modular systems, he said.